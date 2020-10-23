‘Bio-bubble to affect western cricketers’ mental health more’

Karachi: Pakistan head coach and former captain Misbah-ul-Haq believes that players from “western countries” are more likely to be hit by mental health issues if cricket is continued to be played in a strict bio-secure environment.

Pakistan themselves played in a bio-bubble created for their England tour in August. The almost two-month long IPL is also being held in a protected environment amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Yes it is an issue about players and team officials facing mental health issues if cricket continues to be played like it is being held right now. As far as Pakistan is concerned I think our players due to their social environment are mentally very strong so they can get through this period.

“But yes I believe in the long run, players and officials from western countries could be facing more such problems because their culture is different from ours,” Misbah said in an interview to the Cricket Baaz channel on YouTube.

He noted that in Pakistani culture socialising was done differently but in western countries people were used to going out. “For them I think this existing Covid-19 environment that has been created to ensure cricket is played is more of a challenge,” he added.

He said the restricted and isolated conditions on the England tour were difficult for the players but from a cricket point of view it also helped the Pakistani players and officials a lot.

“I think it was good for us because communication improved between management and players, the players were supporting each other a lot and generally the bonding in the team improved a lot.”

But Misbah said the sooner things normalised the better because if the Covid-19 threat continued for more months, it would create uncertainty as to how big events would be played and in what environment.

“Staying indoors all the time, movement being restricted and not being able to go out with freedom do take a toll on the players and even officials.”

He also made it clear that while he had decided to step down as chief selector for a number of reasons, he had every intention of completing his three-year tenure as head coach. “There has been development and progress in the team and more importantly I can say with confidence that the mindset and approach of the players to white ball cricket has changed for the better,” Misbah said. (PTI)