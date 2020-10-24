Cong to raise hot issues in Assembly

SHILLONG: The upcoming Autumn session of the Meghalaya Assembly is set to be stormy one as the Opposition Congress is looking to corner the NPP-led coalition over the hot issues breakdown in law and order and illegal transportation of coal.

Leader of the Opposition and CLP leader, Mukul Sangma on Friday said that the issue of interstate border with Assam, concern of citizens on the delay in entry and exit points and the implementation of the Meghalaya Resident Safety and Security Act, besides issues of COVID-19 management, law and order would also be aggressively taken up in the Assembly by the Congress.

To discuss the strategy of the party for the session, a CLP meeting was held on Friday evening where threadbare discussions were held for the session.

The five-day session starting from November 5 will have three days of government business while two days have been allotted for private members business.