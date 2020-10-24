Kapil Dev suffers heart attack

New Delhi: India’s first World Cup-winning cricket captain Kapil Dev underwent an angioplasty after suffering a heart attack here on Friday but is ‘well on the road to recovery’ and likely to be discharged in the next couple of days.

The 61-year-old, who is based in Delhi’s Sundar Nagar area, complained of chest pain on Thursday following which he was taken to Fortis Escorts Heart Institute emergency department in Okhla. “Kapil Dev suffered a heart attack.

He was evaluated and an emergency coronary angioplasty was performed in the middle of night,” the hospital said in an updated health bulletin after only mentioning chest pain in its initial statement.

“Currently, he is admitted in ICU and under close supervision of Dr Atul Mathur and his team. Kapil Dev is stable now and he is expected to get discharged in a couple of days.” Angioplasty is a procedure to open blocked arteries and restore normal blood flow to the heart. Later in the day, a short statement on his instagram account expressed gratitude for the concern and support extended to his family.

“Thank you everyone for all the love and concern. I am overwhelmed with the good wishes and well on the road to recovery,” the statement read.

The 1983 World Cup-winning legendary all-rounder was wished a speedy recovery by many on social media, including India’s current captain Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar among others. “Praying for your speedy recovery. Get well soon paaji,” Kohli said. “Take care @therealkapildev! Praying for your quick recovery. Get well soon Paaji,” wished Tendulkar Also wishing him good health were India batsman Shikhar Dhawan and badminton player Saina Nehwal. (PTI)