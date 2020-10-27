Catholic union condemns Priest’s arrest  

TURA: The Garo Hills Catholic Union (GHCU) in its executive meeting held at St Dominic Church in Garobadha has strongly condemned the alleged high handed arrest and detention of 83 year old Jesuit Priest, Fr Stan Swamy in Jharkand recently.

The members expressed unhappiness over the manner in which the old and ailing priest was arrested and detained by the NIA allegedly on false and fabricated charges at a time of the Covid-19 pandemic when those above 65 years of age have been advised to stay at home.

“The arrest and detention of Fr Swamy is a ‘misuse of law’ by the NIA. The arrest is ‘politically motivated’ and is a clear case of suppressing and oppressing him as well as other tribal activists,” the GHCU said while demanding his immediate release.