Proposal for Post Graduate in History and Education mooted for Tura and Sohra colleges

TURA: In a boost for students of higher education from the Garo Hills who seek specialization with post graduation, Meghalaya Education Minister, Lahkmen Rymbui revealed that approval has been moved for allowing post graduation course in two subjects in both Tura Government College and U Kiang Nangbah College of Sohra.

“Subject to approval from North Eastern Hill University (NEHU), post graduation course in History and Education will be introduced to Tura Govt College and U Kiang Nangbah College, Sohra,” announced education minister Rymbui during his visit to Baghmara on Sunday to participate in the foundation laying ceremony of the new college complex of Captain W A Sangma Memorial College which, according to the minister, would be completed by 2020.

Lauding the Chief Minister, Rymbui further said, “This Govt has done much more than any other Govt who had the privilege to serve the State for more than 6-7 years in the helms of affairs.”

He also said that 40 new residential model schools (EMRS) are coming up which will transform the education scenario across the State.

Hitting out at critics of the government, he said, “Some people say that we lack direction. Let me ascertain that we have direction and a mission to serve our people. We are answerable to our people and not to those who just like to criticize.”

Recalling his first visit to the district in 2018 after formation of the MDA government, Rymbui said, “The road was so bad that my police team had to push my car many times, while we negotiated with the bumpy roads. I am very happy to see that within this short period the roads in the district are improving and will further improve.”

“The government of the day has been able to change the landscape of the education scenario in Meghalaya, and it will change more,” Rymbui added, while saying that the new intervention in the education sector will take the State on the path of progress and prosperity.

He told the gathering that in 2008, three Govt Colleges in the State were provincialized, however, no effort was made by the past Govt to ensure that infrastructure and other educational facilities and services were improved.