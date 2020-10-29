Army most trusted organisation in India: Rajnath

New Delhi: Hailing the Indian Army’s actions in “truly” protecting the integrity and sovereignty of the country, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday said that while the troops are standing firm in eastern Ladakh, the ongoing talks for peaceful resolution of the crisis will continue.

In an address to the top commanders of the Army, the defence minister described the Army as one of the “most trusted and inspiring” organisations in the country and said it is the government’s national priority to provide the best weapons, equipment and clothing to the troops braving extreme weather and hostile forces to defend India’s territorial integrity.

Nearly 50,000 Indian Army troops are currently deployed in a high state of combat readiness in various mountainous locations in eastern Ladakh in sub-zero conditions.

In a tweet after his address to the commanders, Singh said the government will leave no stone unturned to strengthen the “arms of our Armed forces” and that it is committed to facilitate reforms in the Army and help it achieve advantages in all areas.

“Addressed the Army Commanders’ Conference in New Delhi today. I’m extremely proud of the initiatives undertaken by the Indian Army in the current security environment,” he said. Rajnath complimented the force for its high standard of operational preparedness and capabilities, which he experienced first-hand during his visits to forward areas.

In his address, Singh also paid tributes to the “bravehearts” of Galwan, Kashmir and the Northeast for making the ultimate sacrifice in the defence of the motherland, the Army said in a statement. The minister also asserted that there will be no budgetary constraints for capability development and meeting other requirements of the Army. (PTI)