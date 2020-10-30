I am not an accidental actor: Bhumi Pednekar

Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar says she is not an accidental actor and that her journey has been of survival.

“It’s been five years and it still feels like a dream! I am not an accidental actor and I say this time and again. This is something that I really wanted to do and I have worked really hard to be here. I am born and brought up in Bombay so that definitely helped because just having some sort of a support system in the city, which is the city of our Hindi film industry, makes your journey slightly easy,” Bhumi said. “However, because I am not from a traditional film family or I really didn’t have any contacts, I was very confused at first about how to go about it,” she added.

The actress said she had to convince her parents that she wanted to be an actor. “I mustered courage to speak to my parents about it. They weren’t very happy and I think they were being protective. So, I decided to join film school and the fee was expensive, so I took a loan,” she recalled. (IANS)