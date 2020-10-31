India-US bond will send a strong message to adversaries: Senator

Washington: An influential Republican Senator has praised the Trump administration’s efforts to strengthen strategic ties with India during the recently concluded 2+2 ministerial dialogue, saying that bolstering the bond between the two countries will send a clear message to “adversaries” like China and Russia.

During the third edition of the Indo-US 2+2 dialogue in New Delhi on Tuesday, the two countries vowed to ramp up their overall security ties, and inked a total of five pacts, including the strategic Basic Exchange and Cooperation Agreement (BECA) that will allow sharing of high-end military technology, classified satellite data and critical information.

The other pacts will facilitate cooperation in areas of nuclear energy, earth sciences and Ayurveda.

The talks were led by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar from the Indian side and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Defence Secretary Mark T Esper from the US side.

Bolstering the bond between the United States and India makes both of our countries safer and sends a clear message to adversaries like China and Russia. I am encouraged by the progress President (Donald) Trump’s foreign policy team is making to strengthen this strategic partnership, said Senator Kevin Cramer.

The relations between China and the US have in recent months worsened over a range of issues like the coronavirus pandemic, trade, Beijing’s increasing grip on Hong Kong and alleged human rights abuses against minorities in the Xinjiang province.

India and China are locked in a bitter border standoff in eastern Ladakh since early May that has significantly strained the bilateral ties.

A stronger relationship with India also opens the door for further economic opportunities, Cramer said. (PTI)