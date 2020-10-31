PM pays tribute to Indira Gandhi on her 36th death anniversary

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paid tribute to former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on her 36th death anniversary.

Modi took to Twitter to express that she was a central figure of the Indian National Congress. She was the first and, to date, only female Prime Minister of India.

“Tributes to our former PM Smt. Indira Gandhiji on her death anniversary,” the Prime Minister said.

The Prime Minister had paid tribute to Gandhi in his monthly Mann ki Baat radio broadcast last Sunday as well.

Born on November 19, 1917, in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj, Gandhi was assassinated by her own bodyguards on October 31, 1984 here following the Operation Blue Star.