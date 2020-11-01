M’laya 2nd best governed small state

SHILLONG: Meghalaya has been ranked the second Best Governed State among the Small States in the country based on the Public Affairs Index 2020 (PAI 2020) of the Public Affairs Centre (PAC) which is an annual ranking of the states of India on governance performance.

Meghalaya scored 0.797 points after Goa which secured 1.745 points.

Informing this here, Chief Minister, Conrad Sangma said that the states are ranked on Governance performance based on a Composite Index. The governance performance is analyzed in the context of sustainable development defined by 3 pillars – Equity, Growth and Sustainability; 5 Themes; 13 SDGs and 50 indicators.-wise rankings and analysis, PAI 2020 also features an analysis of states’ performance over time (the five-year period 2015-2020) and inter-state comparisons on performance.ng the importance of a scientific approach to sustainable development, Dr Rangan, the author of the New Education Policy emphasised:

According to the PAC report, the worst performers who scored negative points are Mizoram (-0.055) Nagaland (-0.116) followed by Uttarakhand (-0.277), Delhi (-0.289) and Manipur (-0.363).