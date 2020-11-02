Govt duty bound to expose those involved in coal scam: Lyngdoh

SHILLONG: Senior leader of the United Democratic Party (UDP), Paul Lyngdoh has said that it was incumbent upon the state government to ensure that the due process of law was followed, the truth unearthed and those involved exposed, irrespective of the positions they held in the government.

Lyngdoh reacted when asked for his views on the alleged illegal transportation of coal and seizures made in Assam where names of those alleged to be involved, including the officer on special duty (OSD) of the state power minister, had surfaced.

The state government however has rubbished the charges as mere allegations without base.

“The truth should be unearthed and whoever is involved should be exposed irrespective of the positions they hold in the government. At the end of the day, we are responsible and accountable for our actions as elected representatives,” said Lyngdoh.

“These are my views, but I am sure they are shared by a large number of people who wish and mean well for the state of Meghalaya,” he added.

To a query that political parties and individuals alike are demanding an independent probe into the allegations while the state government has rejected them, Lyngdoh said, “The fact that probity and rectitude has to be the cornerstone of public life, you can’t have public life and then for any of your personal gains or interest make use of public office”.

“That is immoral and against the basic tenets of probity and rectitude in public life. So we should insist on those two,” he said.

It may be mentioned that the Assam media had recently exposed illegal transportation of coal from Meghalaya.

One Sudipta Pal was arrested and two coal-laden trucks were seized at Beltola, while names of the OSD of the power minister besides the brother of revenue and social welfare department had also surfaced.

Pal was accused of being a tout for entry of illegal coal-laden trucks into Assam. It is reported that 150 coal laden trucks from Meghalaya are entering Assam daily.

Following the incident, the state BJP had demanded the arrest of those involved and the Opposition Congress too pitched in for an independent inquiry.

On the other hand, CSWO president, Agnes Kharshiing, who has been spearheading the movement against illegal coal mining and transportation of coal, also demanded a CBI probe.

It is worth mentioning that although successive state governments have been making tall claims of strict action against illegal mining and transportation of coal after the NGT ban, there have been many seizures made and incidents of many coal laden trucks overturning, totally nullifying the claims.