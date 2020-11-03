Vote in large numbers to strengthen democracy: PM Modi

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday urged the people to exercise their right to vote in large numbers to strengthen democracy and also to follow the protocol of social distancing and wearing face masks in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Votes will be cast for the second phase in Bihar assembly elections today. My appeal to all voters is that they make this festival of democracy successful by voting in large numbers. During this, everyone should follow the protocol of social distancing and wear a mask,” Modi said in a tweet in Hindi.

Voting for the 94 Assembly seats in the second of the three-phase elections was underway in Bihar.

The Prime Minister will address two rallies in Bihar’s Araria and Saharsa, where voting is scheduled for November 7 in the third phase. The counting of votes after the three-phase polling will take place on November 10.

The Prime Minister also urged the people across the country to exercise their right to vote in the bypolls happening in several states on Tuesday.

“Today, there are by-polls taking place in various places across India. I urge those voting in these seats to vote in large numbers and strengthen the festival of democracy,” Modi said.