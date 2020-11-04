Democracy attacked: NE CMs condemn Arnab Goswami’s arrest

GUWAHATI/AGARTALA: The Chief Ministers of several northeastern states on Wednesday condemned the arrest of Republic TV Editor in Chief Arnab Goswami in Mumbai, terming the action as “a black-day for Indian democracy” and an attack on “free speech and democracy”.

The Maharashtra Police’s Raigad unit on Wednesday morning raided the home of Goswami in an abetment to suicide case. Senior police officer Sachin Vaze said that Goswami was arrested in an abetment to suicide case of 2018, which had been closed earlier and has now been reopened.

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal termed the action as a “Black Day for Indian demoracy”.

“I strongly condemn the assault on senior journalist Arnab Goswami by the police. Vendetta politics should be stopped and freedom of press should be maintained in Maharashtra by releasing Goswami immediately,” Sonowal tweeted.

Assam’s Education and Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that Goswami being physically assaulted and arrested by the police is nothing but muzzling of freedom of press by the vindictive Maharashtra government.

Sarma tweeted: “I strongly condemn this shameless

politically motivated police action. It’s like Emergency days in Maharashtra.”

Terming Goswami’s arrest as a direct attack on free speech and democracy, Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb said that this is a blatant misuse of state power against Goswami.

“It gives us a reminiscence of the Emergency by the Congress and its allies. This must be condemned in the loudest voice,” said Deb in a tweet.

Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh said that physically assaulting and arresting Goswami is an attack on press freedom.

“I strongly condemn such politically motivated act of the Maharashtra government,” he said.

Some journalists in Guwahati held demonstrations with placards inscribed with slogans like ‘Black Day for Indian Democracy’, ‘Release Arnab Goswami’, ‘Assam with Arnab’.

IANS