IGI starts on demand Covid testing for all passengers

NEW DELHI: The Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) has now started Covid-19 testing for all domestic passengers. The facility was on a pilot run since October 28 and received a go ahead from the authorities on Tuesday after its successful trial.

The airport already tests international passengers, and now the facility has been extended to the domestic passengers as well who would board from or arrive at the airport. However, the testing would be done only on demand from the passengers.

The officials at Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL), which handles operations of IGIA, informed that passengers can avail test results within six hours of submitting samples. The price of the test has been fixed at Rs 2,400.

DIAL CEO Videh Kumar Jaipuriar said that the facility would help those passengers who need to travel and produce a Covid negative certificate for their personal or business affairs.

“We have launched the RT-PCR testing facility for outbound domestic/international travellers at Delhi Airport. The unique facility will help those passengers who have to travel and need a Covid negative certificate with them due to some reasons. The Covid-19 testing laboratory at Delhi Airport is adequately equipped for testing and sample collection that will be conducted in compliance with the protocols established by ICMR and NABL. Delhi Airport is working continuously to ensure safe travel for passengers,” he added.

Jaipuriar said that the airport authority has roped in a private laboratory, Genestrings Diagnostic Centre Pvt Ltd, for the facility. The laboratory is already empanelled by the Delhi government for Covid testing in the national capital.

Dr Rajat Arora, director, Genestrings, informed that the laboratory will be starting off with one functional set-up including a provision to start the second one immediately, if the demand arises.

“Each manned counter can conduct upto 50 registrations per hour, including billing & registration. The capacity can be increased by adding a number of billing & registration desks,” he said.

“Sample collection booths can collect approximately 120-130 samples per hour. The lab will be getting a disclaimer signed from each passenger at the time of testing, wherein the passenger agrees to take full responsibility to follow all government mandated laws including quarantine, if they are found positive,” Arora added.

In September, DIAL had launched the first-of-its-kind on-site Covid-19 testing facility for arriving international passengers. The facility came up in a 3,500 square feet area facility at multi-level car parking (MLCP) of Terminal 3.