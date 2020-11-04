The Diwali home redress

I have been cheating on fashion with furniture” says Carrie Bradshaw in ‘Sex and The City 2′. The 2010 movie say fashion maven and author Bradshaw, married to Mr. Big, living in a plush Manhattan apartment. Her outlook on spending had changed. This Diwali it feels as though I am cheating on fashion.

Since I can remember Diwali preparations started with a spring clean of my cupboarde finding another home for things I had outgrown, or no longer wore.

Shopping for a new wardrobe of clothes for Diwali day was also a ritual.

Every item in my outfit for the day was new, from my nightdress, the kurta for the Lakshmi Pooja, to something dressier for the nighte worn as we party hopped from one festive soiree to another. It all added to the feeling of celebration.

Last year I opted for a #NobuyDiwali— in the spirit of conscious consumption, I made no new purchases but “shopped my closet”.

For Diwali night I found a new yellow Tarun Tahiliani sari bought six months earlier, and pulled out one of my mother’s Vintage Judith Leiber bags to wear with it. Diwali is now around the corner, and I am yet to start my seasonal cupboard clearance.

My home has kept me so busy there has been no time to think about clothes.

The lockdown has made us relook at our own personal space, I have always been house proud, but during these months my home has become my top priority. My definition of a estyle buy’ has been affected. Whether it’s arranging fresh flowers or table-scaping before meals, details have mattered.

Most of my soft furnishings have been reupholstered, art reorganised (I indulged in one new buy, ejewelry for my home’eI usually buy a piece of fine jewelry during the festive season), and a few other items.

Making the process pandemic friendly has been Dubai based interior designer, Sameera Ameer of Wild Child Designz, who during lockdown, started a home styling service.

Investing in your home at these times makes sense. (IANS)