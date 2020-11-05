Toxic air: Shun crackers, says Kejriwal, invites all to virtual Lakshmi puja

NEW DELHI: Warning the double whammy of pollution and the Covid pandemic could further “worsen” the national capital’s scene in the coming days, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday appealed people to shun firecrackers for the safety of their kids and family.

Kejriwal said he will be performing Lakshmi Puja at 7.39 p.m. on November 14, along with other Delhi Cabinet Ministers, which will be live-streamed. He appealed every Delhiite to join in the Diwali celebrations by performing Lakshmi Puja at their homes.

He also declared that Delhi has given an alternative to stubble burning. “Hopefully,” he said that “this will be the last year when we have to tolerate pollution due to stubble burning”.

“There are adverse effects of both corona and pollution in Delhi this year. The Delhi government, along with the people of Delhi, are making all efforts to deal with the issue. The situation of Corona is deteriorating due to pollution,” the Delhi CM said.

The smoke from stubble burning causes pollution in Delhi every year but no state government has provided any effective solution to the problem of stubble burning, he said and claimed to have spoken on the issue with many farmers in the neighbouring states, and come up with a plan.

Farmers say “they do not want to burn stubble because it kills the good bacteria on the farmlands, makes the soil infertile, and causes major pollution”, Kejriwal said and added, however, “they do not have any option because they are provided with no alternative”.

“To provide an alternative to stubble burning, the Delhi government has taken a crucial step in association with the PUSA Institute. The farmers do not need to burn stubble, they can use a chemical developed by the PUSA Institute on the fields, and the stubble turns into manure in just 20 days. I hope that this is the last year when we have to suffer due to pollution,” Kejriwal said.

“No government should be able to make any excuse to not provide an alternative to stubble burning, as Delhi has given an alternative to all the states.”

Kejriwal reminded how Delhiites had vowed last year not to burn firecrackers on Diwali.

“We had celebrated Diwali together at Connaught Place through a light show. We will celebrate Diwali together this year as well, without burning crackers. If we burn crackers, we will be playing with the health of our children and our family. We are arranging for something different for Diwali this year,” he added.