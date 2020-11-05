Turkey quake toll rises

Ankara: The death toll in last week’s Aegean Sea earthquake has risen to 116 on Wednesday as rescuers in the Turkish city of Izmir focused on the final two collapsed buildings. All but two of the victims were killed in Izmir, Turkey’s third-largest city.

Two teenagers died on the Greek island of Samos, which lies to the south of the epicentre of last Friday’s earthquake. Turkey’s Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency, or AFAD, said search and rescue operations had been completed at 15 of 17 buildings that fell as the violent quake shook Izmir.

Of 1,035 injured people, 137 remained in hospitals, the agency added.

More than 100 people have been pulled from the rubble of apartment buildings. Following a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday evening, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan pledged not to give up until the final person was recovered. (AP)