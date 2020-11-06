Aussie players more rested than Indian counterparts

New Delhi: The Australian squad that plays India in this month’s white ball series Down Under will be more rested as compared to the Indian team, as half of the Australians featuring in the Indian Premier League (IPL) playoffs have hardly played much in the T20 league.

As against them, most of the Indians in the playoffs have been an integral part of their teams, and have played all the games. As many as 10 members out of the Australian squad of 18 for the white ball series have played the IPL this season, with six of those players remaining in the playoffs. Among those in the playoffs, only a couple — Delhi Capitals’ (DC) Marcus Stoinis and SunRisers Hyderabad skipper David Warner — have played all 14 games for the franchises.

Aussie limited-overs skipper Aaron Finch has played 11 out of 14 games for RCB, with his last game being on October 25. He has thus already got a 10-day break, even if RCB decide to field him in the Eliminator on Friday night.

Alex Carey (three games for DC), Adam Zampa (two games for RCB), and Daniel Sams (two games for DC) have been used sparingly as the teams haven’t been in need of them.

Cricket Australia, it has been learnt, has also sent a support staff to ensure the players whose teams are out of tournament get enough training and rest. These players are Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Josh Hazlewood, and Pat Cummins.

These four will leave the United Arab Emirates for Australia. Compared to Australia, all 19 members of India’s squad for white-ball series played in the IPL and most of them were regular members of their IPL teams. (IANS)