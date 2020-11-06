Momentum with SRH, but RCB has the fire power

Abu Dhabi: With momentum on their side, a confident Sunrisers Hyderabad would look for another complete performance to continue their forward march in the IPL when they face a struggling Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Eliminator here on Friday.

Pushed to the wall after a slow start to the tournament, SRH produced a lion-hearted effort in the second leg and peaked at the right time to qualify for the play-offs by finishing third in the league standings, just ahead of RCB.

And come Friday, SRH would be brimming with confidence, especially after their 10-wicket win over MI in the last must-win game. The credit for SRH’s success in the past few matches goes to the opening pair of Warner and Wriddhiman Saha. The duo has clicked upfront and has so far shared two century stands — 107 against DC and then 151 against MI. On the other hand, knowing very well that another blunder could send them packing, the Kohli-led RCB have a lot to ponder over. Coming into the match with four consecutive losses, RCB’s confidence would be rock-bottom. But skipper Kohli understands it is not the time to think about past results and what matters from here on is three wins on the trot to lift the IPL title. Match starts 7.30 pm IST. (PTI)