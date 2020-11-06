UGC pushes for reduced class size

New Delhi: Following a six-day schedule, reducing class size, setting up isolation facilities on campus, and COVID-19 screening of students, faculty and staff are among the guidelines announced by the University Grants Commission (UGC) for reopening of universities and colleges closed since March in view of the pandemic.

For central universities and other centrally funded higher education institutions, the decision for reopening of campuses has been left to the Vice Chancellors and heads. However, for state universities and colleges, the respective state governments will have to take a call, the guidelines said.

“To avoid the risk of transmission, the students, faculty and staff should be screened and symptomatic ones be advised to get clinically assessed before allowing them entry into the campus,” the guidelines said.

“Isolation facilities for symptomatic persons and quarantine facilities for those who were in contact with the positively tested persons should be there on campus or a tie-up may be made in advance with some government hospital or approved premises or as advised by the local authorities so that, in case of necessity, prompt action may be taken.”

“Proper arrangement of safety, health, food, water should be ensured for those in quarantine and isolation facilities,” the UGC said.

The commission has recommended that the teaching hours in a day may be extended according to the requirements of the institution.

“Up to 50 per cent students may be allowed on a rotation basis to attend the classes,” it said. (PTI)