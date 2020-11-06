Why is Umroi airport idle?  

Editor,

I am a little curious about the actual status of making Umroi airport functional. For quite some time now I have been reading news reports in your esteemed daily about resumption of flights from Umroi to Kolkata, Delhi and other places. First, one report said flights to Delhi would start in October. Later another report quoted our chief minister saying that launching of commercial flights would begin from November. And now, there is a talk about activating the airport in June next year. This is a disheartening news for all those who are required to travel off and on to the national capital. Like me everyone else was hoping that Shillong would shortly be air-linked to Delhi.

From what I understand from your news report, “AAI working to resume flight service from Umroi airport” (ST Nov 2, 2020), the Airport Authority of India are at present having facility for two flights a day. In order to make it four flights a day, they will need at least eight more months. I therefore suggest that Meghalaya Government should pursue with the authorities concerned to at least launch Kolkata-Shillong and Delhi-Shillong flights. This will be comforting for air travellers who otherwise are made to waste one full day to catch a flight from Guwahati. The long road travel from Guwahati airport to Shillong is really taxing. Therefore, I urge upon the Government to expedite the process of activating Umroi airport before the year is out.

Yours etc.,

P. Sunn,

Via email.

A virtual paradise on earth!

Editor,

A land that is bequeathed with all the natural attributes that surpass human imagination should be making waves. In fact this beautiful piece of land is bejeweled with all the natural characteristics to bewitch people from all across the country and abroad. Be it the scudding clouds or rolling lush-green hills; intriguing cultures of the indigenous people or their life styles; exotic species of orchids and flowers or vibrant vegetation; serene lakes or roaring waterfalls; different species of birds or mammals, Meghalaya has it all? Indeed it has all the divine elements that are at par with the most exotic places in the world. While writing this, a proverb popped up in my mind “nearest to the church, farthest from the gods.” This proverb seemed quite befitting exclusively for those longing to go on vacations to far-off lands ignoring the exclusivity of the place which is just few hundred kilometers or few hours away by flight from their cities.

As a travel enthusiast, I have had the opportunity to visit many places including Nepal, Bhutan, Tibet, and Shillong (Shillong is of course my birth place). My visit to these places not only availed me the opportunity to be with nature, but also enthused me with their ancient history, tradition and culture; cuisines, architecture, and above all the welcoming nature of the people was the joy of all joys.

Shillong is an exotic destination so why it is failing to attract substantial number of tourists? This should be a matter of concern. Since the ban on coal mining and transportation the economy has been badly impacted and employment for the locals has shrunk. Therefore, the government should focus on the ways and means to promote tourism in the state particularly targeting Shillong and its surrounding areas like Cherrapunji, Mawsynram and other places of touristic importance which are pleasant and easily accessible.

Shillong and its surrounding areas have myriad options for travellers, be it for culture vulture, hiking enthusiasts, anthropologists, cultural buffs, speleologists, botanists or bikers? It only requires a sincere approach to promote these elements by creating appealing promotional videos, posters, business tie-ups with the best prospective visitors and patrons; and organizing tourism marts in the state and also attending such marts organized by potential travel agents within the country and abroad.

Not only can tourism be helpful in introducing the destinations to the wider population, but it can also help in creating millions of jobs directly or indirectly. For instance our neighbouring countries like Tibet, Bhutan, Nepal, and some of the Indian cities have been generating significant amount of revenue from the tourism industry which is not only contributing to the economy of these countries but also helping to generate millions of jobs.

Shillong has profound possibilities of becoming the most favoured tourist destination in India. Therefore, proper marketing and investment in tourism related infrastructures such as increase in flight frequency to Umroi airport from various cities of India, construction of exclusive hotels and resorts, bar and pubs in idyllic places; beefing up security system in the city to avoid any repulsive incidents, managing hanging wires from utility poles in the city center, managing stray dogs and the stench in the city, plantation of trees on both sides of the roads and streets, and generating skilled manpower are some of the basics that can be helpful in making our city graceful and tourist friendly.

It is our responsibility as well to promote our state and city to people across the globe. Hence let’s all extend our unconditional support to our government in transforming Shillong and its surrounding into a tourist paradise.

Yours etc,,

Tirtha Acharya,

Via email

Encouraging our youth

Editor,

The youth in our State have now come up with various concepts of Do It Yourself (DIY), which is such an inspiration because they are trying to create their own employment avenues, since the State lacks employment opportunities. There are different upcoming young talented artists in contrasting fields who require moral support from each of us. We must encourage and applaud them so that they can come forward and take their place.

Recently I discovered and watched the ‘Ki Jlawdohtir group’, ’CatxLizz’ etc., on YouTube and was amazed by their talent and dedication. I think it’s high time for all of us to dedicate some of our time to help upgrade and inspire the youngsters like them that we come across especially the ones in our State so that their efforts can reach far and wide across the state and country as a whole!

Let’s at least try to build a core body to support and encourage our youth instead of criticizing them, because it is difficult to be where they are. They have struggled and deserve recognition and encouragement .

Let’s be vocal for our locals!

Yours etc.,

Erica Process Syiem,

Via email