Hathaway apologises for negative portrayal of people with disability

Actor Anne Hathaway has issued an apology for the negative representation of people with limb differences in her latest film The Witches.

The actor said this would not have happened had she made the connection between limb differences and the look of her character.

As the evil Grand High Witch, Hathaway’s character has three fingers on each hand that resemble the congenital disorder ectrodactyly, reported Entertainment Weekly.

Many prominent people including Paralympian Amy Marren, actress Melissa Johns, and writer-director Ashley Eakin, and organizations including the Lucky Fin Project, Reach, and Changing Faces had blasted the film for perpetuating negative stereotypes against people with limb differences. The movie is an adaptation of Roald Dahl’s story.

“I have recently learned that many people with limb differences, especially children, are in pain because of the portrayal of the Grand High Witch in The Witches,” Hathaway wrote in an Instagram post on Thursday. (PTI)