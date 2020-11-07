Williamnagar market contained

TURA: The Williamnagar Main Market in East Garo Hills has been declared a containment order since Thursday night in the wake of more than 20 COVID-positive cases being detected. The containment order will be in place till Sunday.

According to East Garo Hills DC, Swapnil Tembe, contact tracing and testing is to be continued in the area and sanitisation will be conducted before the containment order is lifted.

Curfew extended in WGH

Meanwhile, night curfew has been extended in West Garo Hills till 6 am of November 17.

However, all prohibited and permitted activities remain the same as notified earlier.