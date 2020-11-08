Delhi’s air quality ‘severe’

New Delhi: Delhi’s air quality deteriorated to ‘severe’ category on Saturday as Punjab and nearby regions recorded the highest number of stubble burning incidents this season, officials said.

The farm fire count in Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand stood at 4,528 on Friday, which was the highest this season, the central government’s Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi said, adding that the city’s air quality is likely to remain “severe” on Diwali as well. (PTI)