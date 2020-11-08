Developed By: Workmates Core2Cloud

Delhi’s air quality ‘severe’

NATIONAL
By Agencies

New Delhi: Delhi’s air quality deteriorated to ‘severe’ category on Saturday as Punjab and nearby regions recorded the highest number of stubble burning incidents this season, officials said.
The farm fire count in Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand stood at 4,528 on Friday, which was the highest this season, the central government’s Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi said, adding that the city’s air quality is likely to remain “severe” on Diwali as well. (PTI)

Continue Reading

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.