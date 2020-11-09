Opposition set to target govt in Assembly today

SHILLONG: The second day of the Autumn Session on Monday is all set to witness some fireworks with the Opposition Congress coming up with a series of motions on governance, deterioration of law and order, beside others to attack the government.

The second day, which has been reserved for private members, is likely to witness tabling of bills, motions and resolutions against the government, Congress sources informed on Sunday.

Congress MLA from Mawsynram, HM Shangpliang informed that he will initiate a short duration discussion on the increasing death of infant mothers and infant babies.

The Mawsynram MLA will also raise issues of farmers, their plight during the pandemic, rise in crime against women and children, POCSO cases and health issues.

A special motion will also be raised by Congress MLA, Zenith Sangma to discuss the failure in governance and deterioration of law and order.

It is expected that a lot of Congress MLAs will be joining in the discussion

Other issues like management of COVID-19 pandemic, besides food and civil supplies will also be raised.