MDA confident to face No-confidence Motion : Conrad

SHILLONG: Chief Minister Conrad Sangma said that the MDA Government was ready to face the No-confidence Motion moved by Opposition Congress.

He said that a whip had been issued to all the MLAs of the ruling Meghalaya DEmocratuc Alliance (MDA) to attend the session on Wednesday.

The MDA has 41 MLAs including 21 from the NPP while the opposition Congress has only 19 MLAs in the 60-member Meghalaya Assembly.