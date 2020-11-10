NDA supporters confident of forming government under Nitish

PATNA: With every passing minute, JDU and BJP supporters are making claims of being confident of forming a new government in Bihar under the leadership of Nitish Kumar.

Sanjay Singh, spokesperson of the JDU said: “We are a disciplined party that works well under the leadership of Nitish Kumar. He has taken Bihar on the path of progress. We knew that the results will come in our favour and the trend so far has been according to our expectations.”

With trends looking positive for the NDA in Bihar for the past couple of hours at 2 pm, both the JDU and the BJP supporters are preparing to celebrate the occasion at their respective offices.

A group of JDU supporters carrying traditional musical instruments were seen at party office in Patna.

They were heard singing a song in praise of Nitish Kumar around 1.30 pm.

While ground level workers of the JDU and BJP assembled in large numbers at the offices of their respective parties, senior leaders are waiting for the picture to become clearer.

Sources said the big picture is likely to become clear by 4 pm. Hence, they are hesitating to join full-fledged celebrations. They are also avoiding making any arrogant premature statements.

“We have already prepared sweets and arranged crackers to celebrate the occasion but the celebrations will start only after we reach a stage where apprehension of vicissitudes become minimum,” said JDU worker Rajesh Kumar.

