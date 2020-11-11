Big B: Feel helpless in front of the new breed

Amitabh Bachchan is in awe of new upcoming talent in Bollywood, and says he feels helpless and small in front of them.

“I am so fortunate to be living in this era when the opportunity is (to) witness the mightiest of talents invade the screen — well now of the TV and not the theatres – and leaving one stunned by their brilliance,” Big B shared. “The writing, the filming the camera work, the exploitation of the regions in the Country never seen before … and then the most natural of performances explode before you and .. and .. and … you feel so small and inadequate,” he added.The cine icon continued: “I am in awe of this new breed … I am in celebration of the fresh talent bursting out from the confines of the screen … I am looking at myself and feel so helpless , so small in front of them … what great moving pictures be made .. in this realm of the year and years to come.” (IANS)