Speaker admits no-trust motion against MDA

SHILLONG [Nov 10]: Meghalaya Legislative Assembly Speaker, Metbah Lyngdoh on Tuesday admitted the no- confidence motion moved by the Opposition Congress which will be taken up for discussion on Wednesday.

The no-confidence motion was submitted by the Opposition led by Mukul Sangma, Zenith Sangma, Winnerson D Sangma, PT Sawkmie, HM Shangpliang, Dikkanchi Shira, Miani Shira, Kimfa Marbaniang, George Lyngdoh, Mohendro Rapsang and Lazarus Sangma.

The Speaker announced that the Opposition Congress led by its leader, Mukul Sangma had submitted a letter addressed to the Assembly Commissioner and Secretary on November 10.

As per the letter the Opposition Congress has expressed lack of confidence against the Council of Ministers led by Chief Minister, Conrad Sangma as it has failed to address multiple and critical issues concerning the state.

Mentioning that as per rule the motion has to be submitted by 10 members, the Assembly Speaker requested those supporting the motion to stand.

After more than ten members stood in support, the Speaker admitted the motion while announcing that discussion and disposal of the motion will be held at 11 am on Wednesday.

From all indications, it is unlikely that the Opposition will succeed in toppling the NPP-led MDA Government. Even Congress has conceded the point.

Congress spokesperson Zenith Sangma said that the intention of the Opposition in moving the no-trust motion was to expose the mismanagement and insensitivity of the government towards the people of the state.

“Rampant corruption is going on in the state and we cannot be silent spectators but we have to put an end to it,” he said while adding that through the motion, they want to bring all the issues before the notice of the House, people and the government.

When asked if the Congress is hoping for cross-voting during the motion, he said that it all depend on the conscience of the MLAs from other political parties.

“If anyone wants betterment of Meghalaya and if they want better future for the people of the state, they would think that it is time for the incumbent Government to go,” Sangma said.

As far as number games are concerned, the ruling MDA coalition enjoys a comfortable majority of 41 MLAs which includes NPP- 21, UDP- 7 and 2 associate members, PDF- 4, BJP- 2, HSPDP- 2, NCP- 1 and Independent- 1 while the Opposition Congress has 19 members.

It may be mentioned that in December last year during the one-day special session called to pass the resolution to urge upon the Centre to implement the ‘Inner Line Permit’ under the Eastern Bengal Frontier Regulation, 1873 in the state, the Opposition Congress had moved a no-confidence motion.

However, Assembly Speaker, Metbah Lyngdoh had refused to admit the no-trust motion.