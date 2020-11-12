Developed By: Workmates Core2Cloud

Sara Ali Khan: Varun Dhawan is a brat, Shayari chor, copy cat

By Agencies

Actress Sara Ali Khan calls Varun Dhawan is a brat and a copycat. She also alleges her Coolie No. 1 co-star filches ‘shayari’. Sara posted a string of pictures on Instagram, which seems to have been taken from the promotions of their upcoming film. In the images, the two young stars flaunt checkered ensembles. Sara captioned her post with trademark ‘poetic’ elan: “Varun Dhawan is a brat. Shayari chor, copy cat. Don’t worry I have more tricks in my hat I’m the OG poetess- you forgot that! @varundvn.” Coolie No. 1 is directed by Varun’s father David Dhawan. The film is a remake of the Govinda-Karisma Kapoor original the director made in 1995. In the remake, Varun and Sara reprise the lead roles. (IANS)

