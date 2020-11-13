Aus will easily win, says Vaughan

New Delhi, Nov 12: Former England skipper Michael Vaughan feels Australia will “quite easily” win the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy against India as Virat Kohli will not be there for the final three matches of the four-Test series.

Kohli’s wife, is due for delivery. “No Virat Kohli for three Tests in Australia…The right decision going to be at the birth of his first child…but it means Australia will win the series quite easily IMO .. #JustSaying,” Vaughan said . Kohli will, however, feature in ODIs and T20Is. (IANS)