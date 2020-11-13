China’s military lays out tech roadmap to catch up with US by 2027

Beijing, Nov 12: China must apply cutting-edge technologies such as artificial intelligence if it wants to transform its military into a modern fighting force on a par with those of other leading powers, according to new guidelines and comments from President Xi Jinping and other officials.

The statements come from a booklet published this month by the state-run People’s Publishing House, in which senior officials, including President Xi, outlined the latest five-year plan for the country’s development.

The military modernisation is being pushed by 67-year-old Xi, who besides heading the ruling Communist Party (CPC) and the Presidency is also the Chairman of the Central Military Commission (CMC), which is the overall high command for China’s 2-million strong military.

China this year approved about USD 179 billion defence budget, the second-highest after United States defence spending of USD 732 billion.

According to Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) military expenditure figures, China defence spending in 2019 amounted to USD 232 billion.

Recent key conclave of the ruling Communist Party of China (CPC) has finalised plans to build a fully modern military on par with the US by 2027.

By the year 2027, which marks the centennial of the founding of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA), China will build a fully modern military, a goal that is in alignment with the national strength and will fulfil the future national defence need, state-run Global Times quoted Chinese analysts as saying early this month.

The Plenary session of the ruling Communist Party of China (CPC) headed by Xi, which held a four-day meeting, adopted his proposals for the formulation of the 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-2025) for National Economic and Social Development and the Long-Range Objectives Through the Year 2035.

Analysts say China’s aim is to build an army that is on a par with that of the United States. (PTI)