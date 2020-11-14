HSPDP calls for referendum

SHILLONG, Nov 13: The Hill State People’s Democratic Party (HSPDP) which is a constituent of the NPP-led MDA coalition has renewed their demand to the state government to immediately restart dialogues with the Assam counterpart on the long-pending interstate boundary dispute and suggested that the people living along the disputed boundary should be given the mandate to decide whether they choose to be in Assam or Meghalaya so that a permanent solution is evolved.

HSPDP president, KP Pangniang on Friday said that the unresolved boundary dispute is one of their election agenda and it has been taken it up time and again with no progress.

He said that people living in disputed areas need day to day atmosphere of peace and tranquility and for them it does not matter whether they are in Assam or Meghalaya; they just want to live peacefully.

“In the name of status quo or disputed areas people are facing a lot of problems. Developmental programmes are not taken up by respective departments on the plea that this is a disputed area and even if schemes are implemented Assam will object. This ambivalence should end. Let both the states give the people living in the border areas the opportunity to develop so that they can live progressively,” he said.

Stating that it is about time to take a final call to settle the disputed areas once and for all, the HSPDP president said, “I would like to suggest to the state government that if we cannot justify or ascertain the position of the disputed areas it means that we don’t have enough proof and evidence like documents and maps. So, why not the government give an opportunity to those people residing in the disputed area to decide for themselves which state they choose to be in?”

Explaining his position Pangniang said, “Let their mandate speak out. Why don’t we give out a referendum or a final call from the people and let them decide if they want to be in Assam or Meghalaya”.

Stating that this is in line with the spirit of democracy, Pangniang stated that otherwise in the process of trying to get the documents and making the claims it will take another 20 to 50 years to resolve the border crisis.

“Meghalaya is sister state and people residing along the interstate boundary are our people – the people of Assam and Meghalaya so let people decide,” he added.

Informing that the HSPDP has suggested to the State Government to form a consultative committee for the same, Pangniang said, “We have suggested to constitute a committee of all stakeholders and find a common solution. The members will include political parties, ADCs, traditional heads and NGOs that want to solve the problem.”

“We should allow the people of the disputed areas to decide and speak out. It should not be just us doing all the talks,” he said.

He further informed that Chief Minister Conrad Sangma has also assured them that once the COVID-19 situation normalises he will take up the issue with Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal.

It may be mentioned that umpteen numbers of Chief Ministerial and Chief Secretary level talks have been held on the border issue but the solution remains elusive.

HSPDP against coal illegalities

On the allegations of illegal transportation of coal, the HSPDP asserted that no illegal coal mining and transportation should take place.

HSPDP president, KP Pangniang on Friday said that the party and the MDA will not allow any illegal coal mining and transportation in the state.

“Our stand is same as the chief minister that there should not be any illegal coal mining and transportation,” Pangniang said.

When asked about the allegations that illegal mining and transportation is still taking place, he said that in his area, he has not noticed any movement.

“So I cannot say with absolute confidence that illegal transportation is taking place,” he added.