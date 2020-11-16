Covid-19: Nagaland Secretariat sealed for 48 hours

KOHIMA: Following the detection of several Covid-19 cases, the Nagaland Civil Secretariat was sealed on Monday for 48 hours, officials said.

Kohima’s Additional Deputy Commissioner Lithrongla Tongpi Rutsa said in a notification that the Secretariat complex would remain sealed on Monday and Tuesday as per Health and Family Welfare Ministry guidelines of June 4.

The notification said that the fumigation of the complex is on and aggressive contact tracing initiated following all health safety measures and SOPs of the government.

“The sealed area is mapped and cordoned off and the public and all concerned have been advised to follow all safety precautions of wearing masks all the time, frequently washing hands and maintain physical distance to ensure public hygiene and personal safety within the proximity of the sealed area,” it said.

In Nagaland, 9,885 coronavirus cases have been recorded, of which 52 have died and 8,913 recovered.

