SHILLONG: Meghalaya’s Power Minister, James Sangma has greeted the media fraternity of the state on the occasion of National Press Day.

“On the occasion National Press Day, I extend warm greetings to the media fraternity in the State. I applaud the commitment and efforts of those journalists who have stood for honest and unbiased journalism. A free and responsible Press is essential for a strong and vibrant democracy,” tweeted James Sangma.