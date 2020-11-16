Developed By: Workmates Core2Cloud

Nitish Kumar sworn in as Bihar Chief Minister

By Agencies
Nitish Kumar.

PATNA: Nitish Kumar was on Monday sworn in as Chief Minister of Bihar for his fourth successive term.

Governor Phagu Chauhan administered the oath to Kumar at the ceremony at Raj Bhavan.

The National Democratic Alliance secured a majority in the October-November Assembly elections, winning 125 seats in the 243-member house. However, Nitish Kumar saw his Janata Dal-United’s share slip to 43, while the BJP won 74 seats. Two smaller parties won eight seats.
