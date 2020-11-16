Son on Irrfan: I still feel like you’ve gone for a long shoot

Babil Khan, son of late Bollywood star Irrfan remembers his father and says he still feels like he has gone for a long shoot, showing that the reality is still sinking in.

Babil posted a throwback picture of Irrfan posing with a peacock on Instagram. The actor was all dressed up in a suit and sunglasses. He is seen smiling at the peacock.

For the caption, Babil first wrote poetry in Hindi: “Rooh bankar milunga usko aasmanon mein kahin. Pyaar dharti par farishte se kiya nahi jaata.”

He then added: “I still feel like you’ve gone for a long shoot, a long schedule underwater and you’ll come back to me, to the surface again.”

Irrfan breathed his last in Mumbai on April 29 after battling colon cancer for months. (IANS)