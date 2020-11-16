State spends Rs 2.79 cr on Advocate Gen

SHILLONG, Nov 15: An RTI reply has unearthed that the state government has been incurring extravagant expenditure on the Delhi-based Advocate General Amit Kumar.

BJP state vice president Bernard Marak’s RTI application has revealed that an amount of Rs 2.79 crore has been spent in conducting of drafting, advice /opinion, vetting and meetings in High Court of Meghalaya, NGT and Supreme Court.

“RTI reply from the office of the Advocate General (AG) revealed that huge amount is spent by Advocate General Amit Kumar in running a case in Meghalaya High Court and if the case is taken to the Supreme Court, it goes higher,” he said.

Stating that the state government is burdened with the cost of running a case by Advocate General which BJP disapproved of as public money is being spent extravagantly without proper accountability, he added that the RTI revealed that the government had spent Rs 3.46 lakh in a case against SR Marak which the High Court ruled against the state government.

Other expenditure shown are the travel expense of Rs 5.37 lakh and POL Rs 4 lakh.

Peeved with the expenditure, the BJP has asked the state government to refrain from using public money extravagantly as many employees under the state are yet to be paid their dues.