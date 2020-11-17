Allegations of overcharging at KHADC forest gates

SHILLONG, Nov 16: Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) executive member in-charge of forest department, Macdalyn Sawkmie Mawlong said that a meeting will be called of all the lessees in view of the allegations that truck owners and drivers were being overcharged at KHADC forest gates.

She told reporters that an office order was issued to each lessee who is involved in the collection of royalty on Minor Forest Produce.

She said that the lessee is directed to realise the royalty on Minor Forest Produces strictly as per the Scheduled Revised Rate of Royalty, Rules 2005.

She further said, “In case of detection of illegal transportation of Timber/round logs, charcoal or any other forest produce without a valid transit pass (TP), you are required to immediately inform the forest officers, in charge KHADC or police department for further necessary action”.

Mawlong said that there are 6 gates in West Khasi Hills – Mairang Beat, Mawrusyiar Beat, Riangdo Beat, Athiabari Beat, Rwiang Sub-Beat and Kynshi Sub-Beat.

Earlier, KHADC CEM Titos Chyne told reporters that the EM in-charge will call a meeting of all lessees where strict instruction will be given to them with regard to collection of royalty.

“There will be no illegal collection of money”, he said adding that it will suspend its employees if they were found to be involved.

Asked, he said that the amount of royalty the KHADC earned annually is Rs 20-Rs 30 lakh.

Again, the CEM has assured that the arrears of its staff, pensioners and MDCs will be released before Christmas season.

On the other hand, speaking about PAN cards, Chyne said that banks should not ask for PAN cards from the Dorbar Shnong who are maintaining bank accounts in different banks.