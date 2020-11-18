NGOs expect timely completion of Umling facilitation centre

NONGPOH, Nov 17: Leaders of four pressure groups comprising Khasi Students Union (KSU), Federation of Khasi Jaintia and Garo People (FKJGP), Hynniewtrep National Youth Front (HNYF) and Ri Bhoi Youth Federation (RBYF) expressed satisfaction over the progress of construction of the entry point facilitation centre at Umling during an inspection on Tuesday.

The group members hoped that the facilitation centre would start functioning from December as promised by Chief Minister, Conrad Sangma.

Speaking to media persons after the inspection, FKJGP president, Wellbirth Rani said that apart from the entry point, which is under the Meghalaya Residents Safety and Security Act, 2016, the government should immediately implement Inner Line Permit (ILP) in the state, which has been a long-pending demand.

As part of its intensified agitation, the NGO leaders said they would hold a sit-in demonstration on November 19 to put pressure on the state government to implement ILP in Meghalaya.

“The deputy chief minister along with Cabinet colleagues used to say that whenever they visit Delhi, they never forget to talk about ILP with the central government. We want to know whether the government of India listens and respects their pleas or not?” Rani asked, adding, “Or is the reply from the government of India same like last year, go and enjoy your Christmas first!”

He also stated that their message to the government would be clear. “If the state government does not respect its own promise to complete the entry point within the 60-day timeframe, we will also not respect the government and be forced to go our way,” he added.

KSU president, Lambokstarwell Marngar said the Government of India should implement ILP in Meghalaya in the way it executed the same in Manipur. Marngar warned that the NGOs would intensify their agitation in the coming days demanding ILP in the interest of the people of the state. “The Government of India should respect the sentiments and aspirations of the people of Meghalaya,” he said.

“We want to state here that we are still against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and we will not allow its implementation in the state of Meghalaya,” the KSU leader asserted.

“We want ILP not CAA. We do not want our land to become a dumping ground for illegal immigrants from other countries like Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan. We do not want to become a minority in our home land. ILP should be implemented in Meghalaya to protect and safeguard the identity of the indigenous people of the state,” he added.

Among other NGO leaders who inspected the facilitation centre work included HNYF general secretary, Sadon Blah and RBYF president, Bipul Thangkhiew along with leaders from the district unit.