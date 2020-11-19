Assam to beef up security to prevent intrusion in border area

GUWAHATI: Assam has decided to beef up security to prevent intrusion in the Aitlang Khal area near the Mizoram border in Cachar district even as the situation of late has improved to an extent.

Cachar deputy commissioner Keerthi Jalli on Tuesday inspected the interior areas of Aitlang Khal after trudging about 25 kilometres and interacting with residents.

Jalli was accompanied by divisional forest officer, Sunnydeo Choudhury; Dholai range forest officer, Dibyajyoti Deori and other forest staff.

Residents of the border area informed her that some miscreants, suspected to have intruded from across the boundary, have removed the forest boundary pillars in the Aitlang area.

After the border inspection, the team returned back to Dholai through Jamirkhal area around 6 pm. The team travelled on foot for eight hours.

“The district officials decided to beef up security along the border area as miscreants have already demolished two school buildings inside Assam’s boundary,” an official statement issued said.

It may be mentioned that tension has been prevailing along the Assam-Mizoram border since mid-October after miscreants damaged temporary shops and huts while some people were injured, following which several rounds of talks were held among top officials of Assam, Mizoram and the central government.

Residents of Lailapur in Cachar district had also blocked NH-306 leading to Mizoram on October 28 seeking removal of Mizoram security forces from the border areas between the two states.

The blockade was finally lifted on November 11 after truckers were assured security during a meeting with officials of Cachar and Kolasib districts.