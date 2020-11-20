Layering of fragrances helps you discover your scent

The strength and profile of the fragrance are the two most important points to be kept in mind while choosing a perfume, explains perfume curator Sheetal Desai.

Desai has been in the industry for almost three decades and is the founder of wiSDom Fragrances, an independent fragrance design house.

The expert shares a few tips and tricks related to using perfumes, and speaks about the different aspects to keep in mind while selecting fragrances. Excerpts from the interview:

How do you curate perfumes? What are the points you look for?

Desai: To curate perfumes, I mainly dive deeper to understand the personality of the person and his/her nature, whether he/she is joyful or a workaholic etc. I also understand the dominating mood and preferences of people and also the occasions that he/she is looking forward to wear the perfumes at.

Tell us the process behind the making of a customised perfume?

Desai: Customising a fragrance is like customising a suit for a man or a dress for a woman. Fragrances are customised for your personality. It’s important to understand the person and their sensitivities and preferences. At the same time, it’s all a trial-and-error process. As fragrances are very subjective and two different persons can react completely differently to the same fragrance. We all perceive fragrances differently. Once we are on the same page, I understand what kind of notes the person likes and how far are they open to trying or experimenting with new notes.

Based on that, I start the designing process and its many trials and errors before I decide on sampling the fragrance to the customer. The client then wears it for a couple of days before they come back on how well it suits their skin and how they felt about the fragrance. If any modifications are required then that will be incorporated and the bottle is supplied with their name and formulation. This fragrance actually becomes their signature fragrance.

What points should be kept in mind while choosing a perfume that suits a personality?

Desai: Strength and the profile of the fragrance are the two most important factors. If you are a young bubbly personality, your fragrance should be a vivacious fruity floral or citrus fougere. If you are a person with mature and classic taste you select from florals or woody notes and if you are more of an adventurous person than the world is your playground! Also some personalities can carry loud fragrances whereas others are more tuned towards subtle intensity. (IANS)