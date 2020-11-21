Agra dentist’s murder case solved, assailant nabbed

AGRA: Hours after a 38-year-old woman dentist was brutally murdered in her house in Agra, police on Saturday claimed to have solved the case by arresting the assailant.

Police said that a private cable operator slit Nisha Singhal’s throat after he had visited the doctor’s house in the city’s Kamla Nagar area at around 4 p.m. on Friday, for recharging the cable connection.

The victim’s two children, who witnessed the crime, managed to escape but they were also attacked by the assailant.

Both have received knife wounds and are being treated in a hospital.

Senior police officials nabbed the accused Shubham early Saturday morning after a brief encounter near Kalindi Vihar area on the outskirts of the city.

The accused has sustained a bullet injury on his leg.

Police have also recovered a bag full of cash and jewellery from his possession, officials added.

IANS