PM reviews progress on COVID vaccine

New Delhi, Nov 21: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday reviewed preparedness for COVID-19 vaccine delivery, its distribution and administration and directed that a time-bound plan be laid out for speedy regulatory clearances and timely procurement for early rollout of the vaccination drive.

At a meeting of health department officials here, he also called for ensuring highest global standards in Indian research and manufacturing in collaboration with all reputed national and international institutions and regulators.

Appreciating the efforts of innovators, scientists, academicians and pharma-companies in their efforts to develop vaccines, he directed that every effort should be made to facilitate the research, development and manufacturing of the vaccine.

Five vaccines are in advanced stages of development in India, out of which 4 are in Phase II/III and one is in Phase-I/II. Countries like Bangladesh, Myanmar, Qatar, Bhutan, Switzerland, Bahrain, Austria and South Korea have shown keen interest in partnering for vaccine development and use of Indian vaccines.

In an effort to administer the vaccine at the first available opportunity, a database of healthcare and frontline workers, augmentation of cold chains and procurement of syringes, needles, etc. are in advanced stages of preparation. The vaccination supply chain is being enhanced and non-vaccine supplies are being escalated. (UNI)