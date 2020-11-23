Event stresses on Muga’s potential to generate employment in NGH

TURA, Nov 22: Farmers in North Garo Hills District have been urged to take up Muga culture given that the same has immense potential to generate employment in the district.

A one-day Farmers’ Awareness Programme for Muga Farmers was recently organised by the Muga Silkworm Seed Organization, Central Silk Board, Ministry of Textiles at P-4 Seed Station, Mendipathar, in North Garo Hills District.

A total of 54 progressive farmers and youths from Mendipathar and Resubelpara participated in the programme.

Scientist-B & OIC, CSB, MSSO, P-3 Unit Rompara, V Kumar, who was the chief guest on the occasion, highlighted the potential of sericulture in generating employment, adding that the Ministry of Textiles through Muga culture plays an imperative role in conducting various training programmes for the socio-economic development of the district.

He also cited examples of the manner in which activities relating to Muga culture have helped curb violence in North Garo Hills.

The chief guest also expressed hope that Muga culture would definitely improve the economic status of Garo Hills and generate new employment opportunities.

Another Scientist-B & OIC, MSSO, CSB, P 4 Unit, Mendipathar, Mahasankar Majumdar, discussed the scientific process of brushing techniques and certain rearing methods.

He also informed that MSSO, P-4 Unit Mendipathar, has purchased about 50,000 seed cocoons through DBT to support their farmers.