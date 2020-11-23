Former Assam CM and Congress veteran Tarun Gogoi passes away on Monday at the age of 86 in Guwahati Medical College and Hospital

GUWAHATI: Former Assam Chief Minister and veteran Congress leader, Tarun Gogoi passed away at Guwahati Medical College Hospital here at around 5.34 pm. He was 86 and is survived by his wife Dolly Gogoi, son Gaurav Gogoi, an MP, and daughter Chandrima Gogoi.

Assam Health Minister, Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma officially broke the news of death of Tarun Gogoi whose health condition turned extremely critical on Monday morning.

Pall of gloom has descended on the state at the death of Tarun Gogoi who was a very popular politician and could win hearts of common people because of his simplicity and outspoken way of expressing his mind.

The veteran Congress leader and a three-time Chief Minister of Assam during 2001-16 and the incumbent MLA from Titabor Legislative Assembly constituency. He was undergoing treatment for post-COVID complications.

The veteran leader who started his professional life as a lawyer in Jorhat district court, was associated with the Congress party since his students’ days. He was a member of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) till his last days.

Gogoi was born on April 1, 1936 at Rangajan Tea Estate in erstwhile Sivasagar district (now in Jorhat District) of Assam to Dr Kamaleshwar Gogoi and Usha Gogoi, younger sister of the renowned Assamese poet Ganesh Gogoi.

Gogoi served six terms as a Member of Parliament (MP) in the Lok Sabha from Assam. He first represented Jorhat Lok Sabha constituency during 1971–85. Later Gogoi was elected from Kaliabor Lok Sabha constituency (1991–96/1998–2002) The Kaliabor seat is currently held by his son Gaurav Gogoi.

Gogoi became a political leader with national stature after he was elected Joint Secretary of the All India Congress Committee (AICC) in 1976 under Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. He later served as General Secretary of the AICC (1985–90) under Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi. Gogoi served in the Union Cabinet of India under Prime Minister P. V. Narasimha Rao as Union Minister of State in the Food and Food Processing Industry departments (1991–96).

Gogoi served as the President of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) in 1986–90.] He was elected to a second term as President in 1996. Gogoi has since served four terms as a Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) in the legislature of Assam. He first represented Margherita constituency in the legislature in 1996–98. Gogoi has represented the Titabar constituency since 2001.

Tarun Gogoi was elected Chief Minister of Assam in 2001 after he led the Indian National Congress to victory in the state elections. He has since led the party to a record three consecutive electoral victories in the state as Chief Minister.

Tarun Gogoi began his primary education at the No.26 Rangajan Nimna Buniyadi Vidyalaya. From there he moved on to Jorhat Madrassa School where he studied up to class IV, and then moved to Bholaguri High School located near Badulipar Tea Estate where he studied till class VI. In 1949, young Gogoi was enrolled at the Jorhat Government High School, from where he passed the HSLC Examination. He did his graduation from Jagannath Barooah College in Jorhat and LLB from Gauhati University, Assam.

Gogoi was admitted to Guwahati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) with COVID-19 infection for the first time on August 26 last and was given a blood plasma transplant. However, he developed post-COVID complications after release from the hospital and subsequently had to be hospitalised on two occasions.