When Kanye West’s birthday card to Kim Kardashian inspired his music

American reality TV star Kim Kardashian has recalled how a birthday card her husband, hip-hop star Kanye West, once wrote for her became the source of lyrics for one of his most acclaimed songs. In 2010, Kanye released his hip-house experimental number “Lost in the world”, which features in his album “My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy”. The song features the indie folk band, Bon Iver. Kim took to her Instagram handle in the early hours of Monday (India time) and shared three pictures with her nostalgic note. The first picture, a black and white frame, has Kanye casually sitting, with Kim reclining on his lap. The other two images are of Kanye’s handwritten birthday card to her. In the caption she wrote with the pictures Kim reminisced about Kanye’s inspiration for the song, revealing a romantic back story. (IANS)