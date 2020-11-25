‘BJP has harmed MDA image’

SHILLONG, Nov 24: Opposition Congress is of the view that in the on-going friction in the ruling MDA, it was the BJP who was to blame for it has tarnished the image of the coalition partners.

Congress Chief Whip, PT Sawkmie observed today that the saffron party has spoiled its good relationship with the alliance by openly airing their allegations.

According to Sawkmie, the issue of illegal transportation of coal and corruption in GHADC which BJP has flagged could have been resolved within the alliance itself.

“The problems should have been rectified and if allegations were a fact, action should have been taken,” Sawkmie said.

As the relationship between NPP and BJP continues to deteriorate with each passing day indicating a crack within the MDA, he made it clear that the party was not going to make any attempt to topple the government.

He said that the Opposition Congress was happy to play the role of a constructive opposition. “We don’t have plans to topple the government except when the government falls on its own,” Sawkmie said

Pointing out that the party is observing the political developments in the state, he however added that the party will continue to raise genuine issues.

Earlier, the Opposition Chief Whip had said that when political parties work in coalition, it becomes necessary for them to respect each other.