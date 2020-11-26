Dengue cases reach 7,928 in Laos

VIENTIANE: The dengue cases in Laos have reached 7,928 since January, along with 12 deaths, the Ministry of Health said.

According to a report from Center of Information and Education for Health under Lao Ministry of Health on Thursday, the highest number of dengue patients were reported in Lao’s capital Vientiane at 1,823.

A total of 921 cases was reported in Bolikhamxay province, while 740 cases were reported in Bokeo province, and 709 cases were reported in Savannakhet province, Xinhua reported.

The 12 deaths included four in Lao capital Vientiane, two in Bolikhamxay and Khammuan, and one each in Xayaboury, Xieng Khuang, Savannakhet, and Phongsaly.

Lao health authorities urged people to clear potential mosquito breeding sites around their homes and workplaces to help control the spread of the virus.

According to the World Health Organization, dengue is one of the fastest emerging infections and is currently the most rapidly spreading mosquito-borne viral disease known, with Thailand, Vietnam, the Philippines and Singapore also seeing high incidence. The number of cases in the Western Pacific Region has more than doubled over the past 10 years.