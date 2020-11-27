2 arrested for dealing in fake currency notes

SHILLONG: one person by the name of Shri Donboklang Marwein, was engaged in smuggling of fake Indian currency notes from Assam to Meghalaya was intercepted and apprehended by Meghalay Police from Sohpian tri-junction in Nongstoin on Thursday.

The accused was found in the possession of 35 numbers of Rs 2000 fake Indian currency notes of Rs 2000 denominations. On the basis of the lead provided by Marwein, one of his accomplices namely, Johnny Kharbani was arrested from Shillong by the police.

A case has therefore been taken up in this regard vide Nongstoin PS Case No: 88(11)2020 u/s 489C IPC.